Meghan Markle Can't Enjoy This American Tradition If She & Harry Have Kids

Looks like Meghan Markle’s friends and family won’t be subjected to playing any cheesy baby shower games if she and Prince Harry decide to have children.
Contrary to what’s customary in the U.S., throwing an elaborate baby shower is a huge no-no for royals, according to ABC’s royal news expert, Victoria Arbiter. "They [royal family members] are clearly very wealthy, and a lavish baby shower would be seen as highly inappropriate," Arbiter said in 2013, in reference to Kate Middleton and Prince William expecting their first child, Prince George. "There's nothing they can't go out and buy themselves."
Arbiter went on to explain that although royals aren't allowed to accept gifts preceding the birth of their children, they can accept tokens of well wishes from family and friends who come to meet the baby afterwards.
But while royals don’t partake in this American tradition, they have some pretty interesting customs and rules of their own. First, they typically don’t reveal their child’s gender ahead of time, instead opting to give basic “we’re expecting a baby” announcements, according to Vogue. E! News also reported that Kate and William decided to keep the genders of all three of their children a surprise to themselves.
After the baby is born the Queen must be notified first, according to the BBC, followed by senior members of the royal family and other immediate family members before the news is announced to the public. Next, the birth news — which includes the baby’s full name and gender — is posted outside of Buckingham Palace before being released on social media.
The birth news is celebrated with a 62-gun salute by the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, according to BBC. The royal salutes, which also occur on special days like anniversaries and birthdays, are fired from the Tower of London, as well as Green Park. Additionally, a town crier announces the royal baby’s birth, just like in medieval times.
With all that to look forward to, Meghan probably won’t mind skipping the pastel-coloured, finger sandwich-filled shindig at all.
