Meet Camille's Casualties: Sharp Objects Episode 3 Recap

Amma is paying no mind to her mother's (overbearing) rules at home. She is sneaking out, coming home drunk, and even wearing her more risqué clothes around the house. But the biggest rule she breaks is getting close to Camille. Adora warns her youngest that Camille is dangerous, chastising her for even talking to her half-sister. “You need to be careful with Camille," she scolds. "She is not someone to be admired. You are not safe around her. Do you understand me?” But this only fuels Amma to bother Camille more. She's dead set on pushing all of Camille's buttons, and she starts by trying to have Camille hold her, hug her, play with her like she's a doll. Later in the episode, she tries to convince Camille to come out with her and her friends (she is 13!) to get drunk and party. But all this does is make Camille think of Alice, the young women who died after drinking a bottle of Draino in their shared room at the hospital. Camille finds her, surrounded by chunky, bloody vomit, in the middle of their room. Her initial response is to start harming herself, and she does that using a screw () from the toilet in the room's bathroom (one of the sharp objects Camille's mind flashed to in episode 1) until medical professionals pull it out of her hands. She is devastated by Alice's death, mostly because she was the last one to talk Alice, telling her that, no, things do not get better as you get older (Camille is about 10 years Alice's senior) — not with family, not with self-harm, not with...mostly anything. This final depressing conversation is what Camille sees and hears when she looks at Amma, another young girl who is looking up to Camille as a sister. We finally realise why Camille's been so reluctant to be seen as a big sister or role model — they have all died. She can't handle getting close to Amma and losing her, too.