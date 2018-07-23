Meet Camille's Casualties: Sharp Objects Episode 3 Recap

John isn't the only guy Camille needs to be careful around. Vickery has been following her, even informing Adora of Camille's whereabouts. There's a weird tender moment between Vickery and Adora in the kitchen which seemed sus. Do the two of them have a romantic history? He seems very sympathetic to her helicopter parenting methods. But "parenting" is not even the right word to describe the way that Adora and Camille interact. Adora sees Camille as the enemy. While cutting roses (the thorns in present-day and in a flashback mark sharp objects two and three), Adora yells at Camille for going to interview Ann's father at his home again (even though he totally consented to the conversation) and in the process, she cuts her hand on a thorn. She yelps out in pain, screaming: "Look what you made me do!" What else does Adora blame Camille for? Amma's rebellious behavior? Yes. Marian's death? It feels like it. (Camille accidentally breaks a photo of her and Marian later in the episode, too, marking sharp object number four).