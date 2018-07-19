Why Does Everyone Think Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Broke Up?

The summer of 2018 may go down in history as the summer of love — well, at least for couples like Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin and Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. Both couples can't seem to wait to spend eternity in wedded bliss. But while the lovebirds pack their Instagram accounts with PDA, another couple has seemingly vanished from the social network. We're talking, of course, about Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, one of the greatest on-again, off-again couples of our generation.
Earlier this week, fans noticed that Cyrus had gone through great lengths to delete everything from her Instagram account. There, in the space that used to house dozens of photos of Cyrus performing, sticking her tongue out, or lovingly gazing at her fiancé, rests a blank page. Even the bubble in the top left corner that once displayed her avatar is now black. Almost immediately, people began to wonder if the drastic social media purge meant that Cyrus and Hemsworth had once again called it quits, their speculations fuelled by the tabloid OK! Australia, which claimed the couple had parted ways because they couldn't agree on family planning.
"He wants kids and doesn't want to keep putting it off, but it's not quite the timeline Miley had in mind," an unnamed source told the tabloid, according to the Daily Mail. The source also said that Cyrus had "put off plans for the wedding and Liam was growing tired of it."
While anything is possible, this particular theory just doesn't seem to add up. For instance, Hemsworth still has his Instagram account intact (including his lovey-dovey pics with the "Malibu" singer), and both he and Cyrus still follow each other on various social media platforms. He also posted the below video on Instagram Stories, in which he and Cyrus cruise around in his car smiling and dancing.
Liam Hemsworth via Instagram stories ending these fake rumors about Miam ? I love them ? pic.twitter.com/tJVOIInjLV— Smilers' Site ? (@SmilersSite) July 19, 2018
Between Cyrus shaking her finger "no," and Hemsworth pranking his fiancée by faking an almost accident as he's been known to do in the past, we'd say that things between the pair are just fine.
A more likely reason for the sudden profile scrub, as Refinery29's Sara Hendricks pointed out, is that Cyrus could be preparing to promote a new album or project and wanted to free up some space. So, until the pair unfollows each other online, Cyrus and Hemsworth (Miam? Liley?) stans can probably rest easy.
Refinery29 reached out to representatives for Cyrus and Hemsworth for comment.
