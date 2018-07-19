Everything You Can Learn About Pete & Ariana's Relationship From Their Body Language

I've certainly been perplexed by Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's whirlwind relationship, which is why I reached out to Dr. Lillian Glass, a body language expert and communications consultant, to speak to Refinery29 about the couple of the moment. We asked the California-based expert, who received a PhD from the University of Minnesota for her study of Communication Disorders, to take a look at some photos of the couple, and while her analysis may surprise some, it certainly does not disappoint.
Thanks to the paparazzi and the couples' own social media accounts, there are many photos and videos of Davidson and Grande to choose from. Going shopping? Check. Hanging out backstage? Check. Shopping at Sephora? Check.
All of these instances reveal way more about the couple than we ever could have guessed. Ahead, take a look at exactly what Glass has to say about Davidson and Grande's relationship. But remember: This is one person's opinion. Take everything with a grain of salt.
This story has been updated.