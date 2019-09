Oprah has made one thing clear with the programming at OWN: She is heavily invested in Black love. The channel's lineup literally includes a docuseries called Black Love that sits down with Black married couples — some of them celebrities — to talk about what makes their relationship work. Watching people gush about how they met their significant others, what they love about each other, and the challenges they’ve faced that have made them stronger is both endearing and addictive. Love is also one of the foundational themes of the Ava DuVernay produced and directed show Queen Sugar. And no soap opera is complete with a bunch of messy love drama, so The Haves and The Have Nots fits right into this motif as well. The latest addition to Oprah’s celebration of coupledom is Love Is_ , which tells the origin story of a modern-day “power couple.” The relationship at the centre of this new show has become just as tweetable as the saga between Issa (Issa Rae), Lawrence (Jay Ellis) , and now Daniel (Y’lan Noel) on HBO’s Insecure.