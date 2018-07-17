Black Twitter is eating it up. Every Tuesday night, users are jumping on the #LoveIs hashtag to join the conversation. They swoon over the budding connection between Nuri and Yasir. They hold nothing back when expressing their disapproval of Nuri, a successful young Black woman, dating someone who is not financially supportive. They mull over the tragedy that is Ruby (Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing), the woman Yasir is dating and rooming with before he meets the one; some even going so far as to mock her when she wanted to get back together with him. Other commenters are frustrated with how poorly the show translates into dating today. Romance isn’t as romantic, the tolerance level for either half of a relationship not pulling their weight is much lower in our age of innovation, and the use of cell phones makes the pursuit of a lover far less dramatic.