Queen Sugar Season 2 Episode 14 Recap: The Secret's Out

Back at the farm house, Darla's mother is there for her, encouraging her that Ralph Angel will come back. She tells her there were nine times that she and Darla's father came down to look for her when she was strung out and they hadn't heard from her. She also reveals that after 23 years, all of the stress started her drinking again. So addiction runs in the family, it seems, but Darla's mom is adamant that this doesn't have to be the end for Darla. Later that night, Darla admits that she regrets the night she hung out with her high school friends and had that random hookup — you know, the one who might have ended in the, um, existence of Blue. And she also admits that she doesn't know whether there was more than one guy, because she wasn't herself then. Darla's mom lets her know that she can come home if she needs to; her and her father are capable of supporting her and Blue. "Thank you for forgiving me, but I can't take him away from the only family he's ever known," Darla says. But her mom tells her that a little space from Ralph Angel and the family might actually be a good thing. I wonder if she'll take them up on that.