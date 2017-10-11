Nova then comes over with some um, medication for Violet's aching hands. Violet tells Nova she doesn't like the fact that Hollywood had a white friend at the house, just like she don't want Charley's white mama Lorna in her home either. Nova finally straight up asks her if the reason she didn't like her over the years was because Lorna was white, but Violet says she just doesn't care for her — that she would act like she owned Ernest and was better than him. But Nova wants to know for real what happened between Charley's mother and her father, because she's been hating on Lorna all these years because of the way Violet feels about her, but she never really knew for sure what happened — or how she should feel about her herself. She starts challenging Violet (finally!) on what really went down, and Violet reveals that yes, Trudy wanted to explore at one point in her relationship with Ernest, but that everyone knew Trudy and Ernest were really meant to be together.