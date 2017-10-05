Queen Sugar Season 2 Episode 10 Recap: Real Love

Nova is hanging out with Robert when he gets a call asking if the two of them would be interested in speaking on-camera for a special about Zika. Nova is hesitant, but Robert manages to convince her. I said this last night, but I'll say it again: I like Robert, but I'm sensing he might not be with Nova for all the right reasons. They make a great power couple, sure, but does he have other motives? But then the two have a sweet moment where Nova confides in Robert that her whole career is about lifting other people up, yet she feels like she failed Micah because of what happened to him when he got pulled over. She admits it's one of the reasons she doesn't want kids, and to her surprise, Robert feels the same way — for him, his work is his higher purpose, not having children. Okay, so this pair has quite a lot in common. They then proceed to, um, make love, and seeing all that beautiful brown skin on top of each other made me 100 percent forget all about Robert's potential ulterior motives. (Until the next episode, anyway.) It must've been real good, too, because when Robert leaves to head back to Atlanta, he gives Nova keys to his apartment for the next time she's in town, and she, predictably, looks like she's freaking out. (I don't blame you, girl.)