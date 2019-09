And then there’s Cole, who heads to the same town in California where his father went on a walkabout only to meet...the woman he had an affair with, Nan (Amy Irving). Let’s take a moment to give kudos to this show for booking brilliant and too often overlooked older female actresses like Irving and Mare Winningham for roles playing complicated women. The show also does an amazing job of making Cole someone who has a hard time seeing these women, in his POV, and this episode is an eye-opening experience for a character who has spent essentially all of the time that we’ve known him hiding in his fear and projecting a self-possessed demeanour to cover how he really feels. Cole finds out that neither his father nor his mother are quite what he thought, and that their relationship was much more complicated than he imagined. His face when Nan tells him that his father only came home from his walkabout because his mother threatened to kill herself is really something; Cherry has been this strong, stoic figure from his POV. He’s belatedly having the revelation that kids have about their parents being multi-dimensional human beings, and it pushes him to examine his feelings about his own relationship.