I hope we return to his POV at some point in the season to see more of that relationship explored, but in this episode we pivot to his impending death crisis, which looks a lot like a midlife crisis. He goes out and buys a $200K Porsche (I endorse this choice) and he has a heart to heart with the neighbour and then fucks her. It’s hard to flat out condemn the choice. Ethically, he is in the wrong. Emotionally, he needed the comfort. Helen (Maura Tierney) continues to insist he create a treatment plan and drops the bomb that she hasn’t been taking all of her fertility shots because she doesn’t want to have his baby; it’s all very complicated and difficult. The neighbour is simple. It just happens and lets Vik feel something...else. Somehow I doubt she’ll start picking up her garbage cans.