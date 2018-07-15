Meghan Markle’s Father May Have Gone Too Far In His Latest Interview

In a recent interview with The Sun, Thomas Markle spoke out about his daughter, her new royal family, and how he’s basically been “shunned” by them all.
"The phone number that I call doesn't work anymore," he told the publication. "The, I guess, liaison with the royal family never answers back, and there's no address I can write to so I have no way of contacting my daughter."
Thomas attributes the shunning to his paparazzi photo scandal earlier this year, where he admitted to taking staged photos in an effort to rehabilitate his image. While it’s sad that Thomas hasn’t really spoken to Meghan in a while, his antics haven’t exactly made maintaining a relationship easy.
For weeks leading up to the Royal Wedding, Thomas publicly went back and forth on whether or not he would attend (he ultimately didn’t due to health complications). Later, the staged photos came to light. Then in late June he criticised Queen Elizabeth for meeting with President Donald Trump before meeting him. Now, he’s coming for Meghan saying that she looks “terrified” with Prince Harry and the rest of the royals.
"I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile. I've seen her smile for years. I know her smile,” Thomas told the publication. “I don't like the one I'm seeing now. This one isn't even a stage smile — this is a pained smile." He continued on to say that Meghan might just be “having a couple of bad days,” or be under too much pressure, calling the price of being around this family a “high” one.
Umm, what? To me Meghan looks pretty darn happy and she can’t seem to keep her hands off Harry, despite royal protocol. Besides, even if she was feeling a little down, it’s unlikely that she’d ever tell Thomas, who can’t seem to stop talking to the media about family business, and making things worse for himself.
It goes without saying that royals are notoriously private about their relationships, and Meghan doesn’t seem to be an exception. So, if Thomas really wants to repair the relationship with his daughter the best thing for him to do is to nix all convos with the press indefinitely.
