The Full List Of 2018 Emmy Nominations Has Arrived

The 2018 Emmy Awards race is tight. Or, it's bloated, depending on how you look at it. We're wading in great television right now. Great performances ran amok this season, from Killing Eve's Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh to Keri Russell in The Americans. Ideally, this year, some of the hidden gems can get their due. Comedies like GLOW and The Good Place might sneak their foot in the door. Even assets from months ago, like season 2 of Stranger Things, can garner attention. When it comes to the 2018 Emmys, anything can happen, because the race is neck-and-neck-and-neck-neck-and-neck.
On Thursday afternoon, actors Ryan Eggold (The Blacklist) and Samira Wiley (Orange Is The New Black) announced the full list of nominations.
Below, the 2018 Emmy nominations. We will update this list as the nominations emerge.
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, ACS: Versace
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Bill Hader, Barry
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
William H. Macy, Shameless
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace And Frankie
Issa Rae, Insecure
Allison Janney, Mom
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Foy, The Crown
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Henry Winkler, Barry
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Matt Smith, The Crown
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Katt Williams, Atlanta
Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live
Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham, Homeland
Cameron Britton, Mindhunter
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us
Jimmi Simpson, Westworld
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Wanda Sykes, black-ish
Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live
Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Molly Shannon, Will & Grace
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones
Viola Davis, Scandal
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You, America
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Limited Series
The Alienist
ACS: Versace
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Genius: Picasso
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Drama Series
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
