Robin Wright, the current (and only) star of Netflix's House of Cards, has finally addressed her relationship to costar Kevin Spacey. Netflix fired Spacey last November following a series of accusations of sexual misconduct (and this week, 3 new assault accusations were made). Wright, a relatively low-key celeb, didn't comment on his ousting. With Spacey gone, though, she has assumed title role in the lauded political thriller. In the first teaser trailer for the 6 season, her character Claire Underwood states, "My turn."
Now that's it's her turn theatrically, it's Robin Wright's turn to talk about Kevin Spacey. In an as-of-yet unaired interview with NBC news, the actress discussed Spacey and his role on the House of Cards set.
"We were coworkers, really. We never socialised outside of work," Wright told Savannah Guthrie for a segment for NBC news.
She added, "I didn't know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is." NBC news also spoke to House of Cards stars Michael Kelly and Constance Zimmer. Kelly, who may receive his own spin-off of the series and has openly spoken about Spacey before, recalled sitting down with just Wright for the first table read of the season. "The first time we sat down, it was me and Robin and both of us looked at each other and it was like, 'Wow, we're doing this,'" he said.
Wright added that she hasn't spoken to Spacey and she didn't even know how to reach him (last the public heard, he was in treatment somewhere). Spacey, who has denied all accusations via his lawyer, did not respond to NBC's request for comment.
The full interview with NBC news will air closer to the season 6 premiere. Season 6, which has yet to be given a premiere date, will be the series finale. Watch the released clips from the NBC news interview, below.
