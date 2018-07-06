In all of these instances, these women are able to take the offensive roles thrust open them by the likes of a well-meaning but bumbling Sam and recreate the parts for themselves. For once, they’re allowed to control their own narratives. Black Magic is a character Cherry created herself to explore her sexuality with her husband Keith (Bashir Salahuddin, the best man on this show). Now Cherry is able to play in that exciting, self-made sandbox rather than live as a character she openly hates. Tammé might have to play the No. 1 welfare queen in a time that reviles the trope, but now she is getting everyone who wants to mock her to actually fill her bank account.