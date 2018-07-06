Taylor Swift Redeems Her 4th Of July Reputation

The other day, I sang "big piece of paper, big piece of paper" to the same tune as Taylor Swift's "End Game." (It goes "big reputation, big reputation — ooh, you and me, we got a big reputation.")
Anyway, Taylor Swift has reclaimed her Independence Day reputation, in a way. Swift eschewed her semi-famous Fourth of July bash in favour of a more covert celebration in Turks and Caicos. People reports that she was spotted with Alwyn at the resort this Wednesday "frolicking" in the surf. The couple was, according to a source, "lovey-dovey."
In the mid-2010's Swift became an emblem of Fourth of July celebrations when she started documenting her parties on Instagram. There were group photos in the ocean. There were red, white, and blue bathing suits. One year, there was a sulky Ryan Reynolds. The same year, Tom Hiddleston wore an "I [heart] TS" tee-shirt. Then, Swift slunk away from public-facing celebrations, retreating for a tidier narrative. (She decided she could exclude herself from this narrative, just as she asked in 2016.) While she was away, we received dispatches about her status. Reports surfaced in May of 2017 that she was dating Alwyn, and she's yet to confirm this relationship officially. Her album reputation dropped in November and she performed on Saturday Night Live. She appeared at the BBMAs. She started posting on Instagram again. Now, it's clear that she sort of celebrated the Fourth of July in true Swift fashion. Granted, a few furtive paparazzi shots of just her and her boyfriend don't amount to Gigi Hadid baking a cake, but it'll do.
Big reputation, big reputation.
