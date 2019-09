Taylor Swift Redeems Her 4th Of July Reputation

In the mid-2010's Swift became an emblem of Fourth of July celebrations when she started documenting her parties on Instagram. There were group photos in the ocean. There were red, white, and blue bathing suits. One year, there was a sulky Ryan Reynolds. The same year, Tom Hiddleston wore an "I [heart] TS" tee-shirt. Then, Swift slunk away from public-facing celebrations, retreating for a tidier narrative. (She decided she could exclude herself from this narrative, just as she asked in 2016.) While she was away, we received dispatches about her status. Reports surfaced in May of 2017 that she was dating Alwyn, and she's yet to confirm this relationship officially. Her album reputation dropped in November and she performed on Saturday Night Live. She appeared at the BBMAs. She started posting on Instagram again. Now, it's clear that she sort of celebrated the Fourth of July in true Swift fashion. Granted, a few furtive paparazzi shots of just her and her boyfriend don't amount to Gigi Hadid baking a cake, but it'll do.