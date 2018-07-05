Priyanka Chopra Spent Her July 4th Hanging With Sophie Turner & All Four Jonas Bros

The moment rumors about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas started swirling, I couldn't help but root for a friendship to blossom between Chopra and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who happens to be Joe Jonas' fiancée. Finally, the gang was out together on Wednesday for July 4 festivities when cameras captured Chopra, Turner, and the two Jonas brothers taking a bike ride in New York City.
According to E! News, the gang and some friends Citi-Biked around the streets and into Central Park before heading to a private roof to watch the customary fireworks. We would also like to point out that both Nick Jonas and Turner are wearing fanny packs like messenger bags.
While Nick Jonas documented the day on his Instagram, he focused more on family than his rumored relationship.
"As you can see this little angel makes me very happy," he captioned a photo with his niece, Alena Jonas. "Happy Fourth of July everyone. I hope you’ve had a great day with the ones you love."
He also posted a shot of the evening with his three brothers Kevin, Joe, and Frankie.
Chopra also posted a quick photo from the evening to her Instagram story, taken from what appears to be the same roof.
So, no snaps of Chopra and Turner that we can caption #BFFGoals this time. But with Turner and Joe Jonas's engagement and things between Chopra and Nick Jonas getting more and more public, let's hope it won't be long now. Even better: Maisie Williams can take one, too.
