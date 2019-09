There’s a reason why Sharp Objects, Sky Atlantic’s dark new drama premiering on Monday 9th July at 9pm, will be constantly compared to Big Little Lies. Both shows are adaptations of popular books — Sharp Objects is adapted from Gillian Flynn’s first novel , and Big Little Lies from Liane Moriarty’s chart-topper. Both are directed by Jean-Marc Vallée. And both shows are taut puzzles whose mysteries unfurl the course of a short season that keeps audiences captivated during the high summer months.