Chris Pine’s New Show Is Basically True Detective: Wonder Woman & We're All In

The highly anticipated Wonder Woman 1984 isn’t set to hit cinemas until late next autumn. Luckily, fans won’t have to wait that long to see Steve Trevor...err Chris Pine on screen again. Coming in January 2019, the actor is teaming up with Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and co-star Connie Nielsen for the upcoming TNT series I Am the Night.
Based on the autobiographical book One Day She'll Darken, co-written by Fauna Hodel, the miniseries tells the story of Hodel (India Eisley), a woman who learns she was given away at birth. Searching for the truth alongside distraught reporter played by Pine, brings her closer to infamous Hollywood gynaecologist, Dr. George Hodel (Jefferson Mays).
Holdel is widely known for being a suspect in the brutal murder of Elizabeth Short, also known as the Black Dahlia. Pine’s character, Marine-turned-reporter Jay Singletary, works hard to break the story. Nielsen is set to play socialite Corinna Hodel, according to Cinema Blend. Jenkins, who executive produces the series alongside Pine, directed the pilot and a few other episodes of the series. I Am the Night will also star Leland Orser, Yul Vazquez, Dylan Smith, Golden Brooks, Justin Cornwell, and Jay Paulson, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Set in 1947, the two and a half-minute trailer shows a worn out Singletary slowly beginning to spiral out of control after getting the tip from a mysterious woman about Hondel and Smart. As the preview progresses, Singletary grows desperate for answers about Hondel, even as a friend warns him that "some stories don't want to be told. Some stories will eat you alive."
"I can feel it all over the place. It's like a buzz," Singletary says, clearly undeterred by the warning. Given the subject matter and the seriously eerie music, I Am the Night feels like an even darker version True Detective, and we’ll definitely be watching.
