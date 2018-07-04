No matter the cost, Eden bends towards love and away from self-preservation. The following day, she and Isaac (Rohan Mead), the foxy Guardian, are both absent. Waterford spews — he has another PR disaster on his hands. Why can’t he keep his women in line? Why do they keep running away? It amazes me — the dolt really doesn’t seem to get the twisted effects of Gilead. He turns to June to understand why Eden left. After all, she’d run away multiple times. He’s shocked by her insinuation that she’d rather hide out in an empty house than go home with him and Serena. Shocked, I tell you. After calling Eden a “slut” for her infidelity, the hypocritical oaf then pulls the same trick on June. He tries to proposition her for sex (and trying for another baby) as “payment” for letting her see Hannah, as if reuniting with her long-lost daughter for an anguished 10 minutes had really been what she wanted.