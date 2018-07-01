Season 2 of Riverdale definitely took it’s audience on a wild ride. From the aftermath of Archie’s dad Fred being shot to the revelation of who the Black Hood really is, the writers of this show did not hold back with the season finale, where it was revealed that Archie is being framed for...murder.
Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told TVLine in a post-finale Q&A,“The prospect of Archie on trial is pretty delicious,” as well as the possibility of Archie serving time in a juvenile detention centre, too. Aguirre-Sacasa hinted that there might be a courtroom thriller element to season 3, and that “there might also be sort of a prison noir element to it as well.”
Archie did not kill Cassidy, who was one of members of the group of masked locals who robbed Archie and the gang at the Lodges’ cabin in the woods. The group was there for a weekend getaway and, while chasing Cassidy, Archie ran into Andre, the Lodge family’s capo/personal assistant, who told the redhead he would take care of the thieves.
Since the beginning of the show, Riverdale has always had some element of surprise to it and as of lately, you don't quite know what to expect, so it could go in a million different directions.
Will Veronica, Betty, and Jughead team up to prove that their friend is innocent? Will it be difficult since Hiram is building that massive prison and his wife, the now-mayor Hermione Lodge, can help protect him? Or will Hermione, who saw her husband’s true colours at the end of season 2, finally step up to help her daughter?
Don’t forget that Archie’s mum is an attorney and will most likely represent her son —is this the season where the mothers save their children?
