Except...well, except this episode makes a very compelling case for Helen (Maura Tierney) being the worst. Vik, with all his weight loss and loss of consciousness, gets diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Helen loses her shit, as one does, and does everything he asks her not to; she won’t listen to his treatment plans (to not have any), she tells his parents against his wishes, she just wants to get him mad so he can find the strength to fight it, dammit! She’s a complete asshole in the process. I may never get over that moment in her therapist’s office, when she’s on the cusp of admitting she doesn’t love Vik enough for him to be on the list of people she can’t live without. Vik explaining to her exactly why his prognosis is without hope is beyond heart-wrenching, we need a new word. And when he tells her that the only thing he wants is to have a baby — even though she doesn’t want to get pregnant again, is way too old to have another child without invasive fertility treatments, is going to die and leave her to raise this child alone — there’s nothing she can do but agree, because she’s been a raging asshole all this time. Or is there? It’s a difficult question to grapple with, made more so because she’s unable to admit to herself that perhaps she doesn’t love him quite as much as she should.