What's in a name? When it comes to "Kardashian," it's millions of Instagram followers, endless reality show spin-offs, and highly-successful makeup and clothing lines. So why does it seem that one sister wants out?
Honestly, we have no idea... yet. That's what the new, sure-to-be very juicy season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is ready to answer.
In a new promo posted to Twitter on Friday, Kim reveals that one of her sisters "doesn't even want to be a Kardashian anymore." Considering that she's talking to Khloé, all signs point to Kourtney as the one having issues with her fam.
Advertisement
"The fam's been on the DL for a while," announced the official E! Twitter account (and confirming our suspicions). "But we're getting you all caught up. #KUWTK returns August 5, only on E!"
The fam's been on the DL for a while, but we're getting you all caught up. ? #KUWTK returns August 5, only on E! pic.twitter.com/dEDkWAuXY2— Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) June 29, 2018
The new clip features plenty of the same Kardashian-Jenner drama, coupled with adorable babies, lots of convos over the kitchen island, and one very blonde Kim.
If you have been keeping up, you know that this is the season where basically everyone has a baby, and the one in which drama between Tristan Thompson and his partner Khloé hit the tabloids. (Don't worry, Kim has seemingly forgiven her sister's allegedly cheating beau.)
As for whatever is going on between Kourtney and the rest of the Kardashians? Well, Kim did recently tease to ITV's This Morning that conflict brews between the sisters on the small screen. "Kourtney [was making me crazy this season.] You have to see. You really have to see. There are so many reasons," she joked to This Morning.
At the end of the day, however, there's one thing that is truly consistent: How much the Kardashian-Jenners care for one another, even when they are at each other's throats. Family drama may be fun to watch, but we stick around for the love, okurrrr?
The new season debuts on E! in August.
Advertisement