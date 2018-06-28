Kim Kardashian Forgives Tristan Thompson: An Instagram Play In 3 Acts

Kim Kardashian has forgiven Tristan Thompson, former scourge of the Kardashian empire. This is according to her Instagram story, which tells a tale of redemption, luxury, and family. Happy Thursday!
In April, footage emerged of Thompson apparently making out with someone who wasn't Khloé Kardashian, the soon-to-be mother of his child. Fans of the Kardashians quickly denounced Thompson for his behaviour, but the Kardashians themselves weren't so fast. Kim said on Live! With Kelly And Ryan in May that she was "rooting for love" more than anything else. Khloé herself remained quiet, taking care of her new baby in relative silence. (Her baby, ironically, is named "True." How's that for allegory?) At some point, it became clear that Thompson would find redemption. It was only a matter of when.
The time is now, kiddos: Wednesday night, Khloé celebrated her birthday with her family, and Thompson was in attendance. Kim decided to forgive Thompson, and thus requested him to make his own amends by unblocking her on social media. Kim documented the affair on Instagram in three acts, which will be described in full ahead.