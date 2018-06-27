Pete Davidson’s New Coming-Of-Age Movie Sounds Extremely Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson has been cast in a movie that's very Pete Davidson-esque. It's called Big Time Adolescence, and it's about a high schooler whose life spins when he comes into contact with a charismatic college dropout. Davidson plays the dropout. Deadline reports that the project, an independent effort, will be financed by American High.
Davidson, 24, has been a featured player on Saturday Night Live since he was 20. A stand-up comedian, he has appeared in movies over the years, most recently as Glen Powell's benevolent sidekick in Set It Up. This marks his first starring role in a film. (Or second, if you count his role in the upcoming Big Lebowski spin-off Going Places.)
Advertisement
Big Time Adolescence is one of Hollywood's fabled Black List screenplays. It appeared on the list of Hollywood's best unproduced screenplays in 2014. It is writer-director Jason Orley's first feature-length project.
Machine Gun Kelly, the rapper whom you might recognise from the song "Bad Things" with Camila Cabello, will also star in the film. Oona Laurence, Griffin Gluck, Tomas Barbusca, and Sydney Sweeney (who also stars in The Handmaid's Tale and HBO's upcoming Sharp Objects) have also been cast in Big Time Adolescence.
This news comes on the heels of Davidson's engagement to pop star Ariana Grande. He and Grande, who started dating this year, got engaged in June, and recently leased a generous apartment in New York City.
Advertisement