The Importance Of Netflix's A Great Day In Hollywood

"It was a pretty magical couple of hours," director Lacey Duke said in a statement about the filming experience. "All these amazingly talented, beautiful individuals in one space being supportive and just looking stunning together, all here to pull off this one take wonder! Alfre Woodard even lead everyone in an epic rendition of ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ before we started shooting. It was beautiful, and in a flash it was over. It was probably the most overwhelming two hours of my career...I was just so happy to be a part of history."