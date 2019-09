Over the past two seasons, we have really only seen short cameos of the princess. This will be our first chance to get to know her on the show, and we’re pretty excited about it. With the recast of the monarchy , the show enters an era rarely covered in shows about the royal family, which tend to favour the earlier years of a young queen just starting her reign. Instead, we will see Prince Charles and Princess Anne come into their own which is great because Princess Anne is kind of a badass.