The role of Princess Anne will be played by newcomer Erin Doherty , according to The Hollywood Reporter. For fellow fans of British television , you may know her from Call the Midwife or BBC’s Les Misérables miniseries. Over the past two seasons, we have really only seen short cameos of the princess. This will be our first chance to get to know her on the show, and we’re pretty excited about it. With the recast of the monarchy , the show enters an era rarely covered in shows about the royal family, which tend to favor the earlier years of a young queen just starting her reign. Instead, we will see Prince Charles and Princess Anne come into their own which is great because Princess Anne is kind of a badass.