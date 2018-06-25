Nothing but respect for our royal wedding! The Game of Thrones wedding, that is. Kit Harington, also known as the rightful King of the Seven Kingdoms, and Rose Leslie, an actual queen, got married at a beautiful wedding ceremony in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The wedding took place in a real-life castle owned by her family. Adding to its royal flavour, the cast of Game of Thrones even suspended filming in order to attend the wedding. Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) looked as fierce as their on-screen characters, while Peter Dinklage's (Tyrion Lannister) ombré hair is giving us serious envy. Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) was also in attendance, and we hope it wasn't too awkward, considering that Clarke and Harington touched butts in the season 7 finale.
Weddings in Game of Thrones are uniformly terrible affairs: characters are poisoned, stabbed, or, if they are lucky, kidnapped. Luckily, Leslie and Harington got hitched without any hitches going off during the ceremony. She wore a long-sleeved white lace gown with a flower crown, while Harington rocked pinstriped trousers. They were doused in flower petals on the way out of the venue, which clung like snowflakes onto Harington's signature curly locks. Click through to see the photos of the only happy Game of Thrones wedding.