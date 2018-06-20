Cher Eating A Cow Tongue Shows How Bleak Everything Really Is Right Now

With her decades of iconic work, Cher has earned her right to do whatever kind of press she wants to and avoid the rest. So you know she was rightly warned about what would be involved when she was a guest on James Corden's Late Late Show Tuesday night, broadcast from London's Central Hall Westminster. It was a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," a gross-out Truth or Dare game involving the choice of whether to eat British delicacies like haggis or dried caterpillars or answer really uncomfortable interview questions.
Cher was totally up for the challenge, and she even gave Corden a huge hint of what to choose for her when she took one look at a giant cow's tongue and said, "I would rather rat out my mother than eat that."
Advertisement
Corden must have kept her words in mind and saved that treat for last. "I'm answering and I don't care what it is," Cher said when he rotated that dish to her.
But then he asked her to say something nice about President Donald Trump, the man she has spent many years mocking and taunting on Twitter. Of late, Cher also reacted with horror to Trump's policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at the southern border.
Whether you think parents of Stolen children Are Right Or Wrong,Should Stay Or Go,HOW IN GODS NAME CAN WE HIDE BABIES,TODDLERS,KIDS,— Cher (@cher) June 20, 2018
TEENS OUT IN THE DESERT,IN CAGES,WITH 100 DEGREE TEMPS.Why Wont trump let Human Rights Groups Check Their Health & Safety ⁉️
ARE WE??OR SYRIA pic.twitter.com/SdsoaR4vQl
Her revulsion for the president, it seems, is much worse than her revulsion for cow tongue — which, really, a lot of people eat!
"There’s nothing nice about him. I can’t say one nice thing about him,” she said, and didn't miss a beat before she picked up that tongue and took a bite. Unlike Corden, who spit out his thousand-year-old egg and smoothie of fish, chips, and mushy peas, Cher looked like she swallowed her bite.
It wasn't all Trump talk, however. Earlier in the game, Cher picked up a dried caterpillar rather than reveal who, other than Tom Cruise, were her top five lovers. She had named Cruise in her top five on a 2013 episode of Watch What Happens Live, so who knows why she decided to be coy now.
"I don't even remember saying that," she told Corden.
"But do you remember doing it?" he asked.
"Yep," she said, and swallowed the morsel like a queen.
Advertisement