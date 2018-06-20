Cher Eating A Cow Tongue Shows How Bleak Everything Really Is Right Now

With her decades of iconic work,to do whatever kind of press she wants to and avoid the rest. So you know she was rightly warned about what would be involved when she was a gTuesday night, broadcast from London's Central Hall Westminster. It was a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," a gross-out Truth or Dare game involving the choice of whether to eat British delicacies like haggis or dried caterpillars or answer really uncomfortable interview questions.