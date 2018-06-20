We hate to burst anyone's bubble, but facts are facts, and you won't be able to watch Game of Thrones star Kit Harington brood, fight battles, and win hearts as Jon Snow forever. By the end of 2019, Snow and all your other favourite citizens of Westeros will have long left your TV screen (that is, until those planned spin-offs come to fruition).
Unfortunately for Harington, that means having to revamp his entire look, because — if you hadn't noticed already — he's a dead ringer for his character both on-screen and off... even when he's not swathed in several layers of animal fur and looking downcast.
Advertisement
The actor recently told Entertainment Weekly that he's excited to enjoy obscurity post-GoT, but he also knows there's no way to do that without losing his signature mop of curls and facial hair. (Emilia Clarke, on the other hand, clearly didn't give her decision to go platinum the same forethought.) “I’d like to... make myself less recognisable as the character, and go do and some other things with a completely new look and tone,” he said.
So, what are we talking here — a trim or a full buzz? Harington explains that he's prepared to go "short-short," whatever that means. "The beard will be harder to get rid of — I quite like the beard," he told the publication. "I like having the long hair and beard both, but it will be like a ritualistic thing. I can’t go into my next role looking the same. This role was brilliant, but I’ll need to get rid of Jon Snow."
With the last season of the series fast approaching,
Snow Harington is already gearing up to shed his iconic role for good before we've even had a chance to say goodbye. Luckily, there are plenty of bobbleheads out there in the world to carry on his hairy memory — whether he ends up seated on the Iron Throne or not.
Advertisement