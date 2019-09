So, what are we talking here — a trim or a full buzz? Harington explains that he's prepared to go "short-short," whatever that means. "The beard will be harder to get rid of — I quite like the beard," he told the publication. "I like having the long hair and beard both, but it will be like a ritualistic thing. I can’t go into my next role looking the same. This role was brilliant, but I’ll need to get rid of Jon Snow."