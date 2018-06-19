If we had to spell out the Antoni Porowski's Queer Eye uniform, it would be this: a graphic tee, jeans, trainers, and a single tear running down his cheek brought on by an emotional breakthrough. This season, he's added neck bandanas to the mix.
Each of Porowski's T-shirts are a lens into his cultural obsessions and personality. We know his musical taste (the Strokes and the National), his aesthetic (black and white), and his literary preferences (A Little Life, and only A Little Life). The shirts have actually opened intimate portals into Porowski's particular fandoms. After Hanya Yanagihara, author of A Little Life, posted an Instagram of Pororwski wearing her book-inspired shirt on Queer Eye, she and Porowski had a conversation over DM. "I thanked her and said, ‘I don’t really know what to say except I’m crying and thank you for posting about it and taking notice, and I hope you know that I wore the T-shirt with pride,'" Porowski recalled to Vulture. Recently, the National shouted out Porowski's wardrobe choices on Twitter.
Porowski wears his T-shirts with pride, and you can, too. These are the graphic T's Porowski sports over the course of season 2 of Queer Eye, and where to get them.