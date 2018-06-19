Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Are Already Furniture Shopping For Their New Rumoured Home

As anyone in a longterm relationship knows, furniture shopping can either make or break you. (Remember that 30 Rock episode when Liz is terrified that a trip to IKEA with her boyfriend will ruin their relationship? The struggle is real.) Fortunately, it looks like Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are so in sync, that even shopping for rugs is NBD.
Grande and her alleged fiancé Davidson have quickly moved through many relationship milestones since confirming their romance on Instagram in May. The "No Tears Left To Cry" singer is allegedly planning on marrying the Saturday Night Live cast member. Now, they've also allegedly moved in together, as evidenced by an Instagram story Grande posted of Spongebob Squarepants with the caption "Us moving into our apartment with no furniture, 1 speaker and red vines."
If there's no furniture in said apartment, in makes perfect sense that these two would go shopping for some stuff to fill their new nest — which, it seems, is what they did on Monday. Grande posted a video of her and Davidson shopping for rugs, which was then shared on Grande/Davidson fan account @PeteAndAriana.
Such grown-ups, these two.
This is just another chapter in the short, but very rich saga that is Davidson and Grande's love story. There was that time they solidified their love with corresponding tattoos, and another in which they wore matching Harry Potter merch. Recently it was also revealed that Grande was planning on releasing a new track titled "Pete." You don't have to be a genius to gather that song is about her love of Davidson. (We'll wait for the SNL sketch titled "Ariana" to appear on the variety show's lineup.)
Does the couple that buys rugs together, stay together? This romance is just picking up speed, and we'll keep our eyes on social media to see what these two do next.
