Amy Adams' New Role Will Disturb You & That's Okay

But Adams is tossing out her good girl persona for her latest role in Sharp Objects , an eight-episode limited HBO series based off of Gillian Flynn's debut novel by the same name. In the series, Adams plays Camille Preaker, a reporter with a history of self-mutilation and addiction who is sent back to her hometown to cover the brutal murder of a local teenager following a short stay at a psychiatric hospital. While there, she'll have to face her demons and her estranged family to uncover the dark truth.