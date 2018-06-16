Cardi B Channels Demi Moore On The Cover Of Rolling Stone & It's Glorious

Baby Bardi just landed her first magazine cover, and it’s truly everything.
Cardi B, still riding high off the success of her debut album Invasion of Privacy, unveiled her jaw-dropping new Rolling Stone cover featuring fiancée Offset and their daughter. Similar to Demi Moore’s stunning naked bump photo in Vanity Fair circa 1991, Cardi rocks a dramatic black cloak, pulled back to show her au natural side-profile which include that gorgeous bump and some amazing ink. Offset, sporting a red velvet suit, sweetly kisses her belly. Towering over him, Cardi serves all kinds of badass realness with golden, backcombed hair that would make Dolly Parton proud.
This marks the rapper’s second Rolling Stone cover in less than a year, having appeared on the cover solo in November 2017. Likewise Offset appeared on the February issue with the rest of Migos. Cardi shared their joint cover after photos of it began leaking online, much to her dismay. Nonetheless, she was happy to show off her bump in such a public way.
“I guess it was too much to ask to wait until the official July release of our @rollingstone cover!” she wrote on Instagram. “This cover is so special to me and means so much! Thank you to everyone who helped put this amazing cover together!”
I guess it was too much to ask to wait until the official July release of our @rollingstone cover! This cover is so special to me and means so much! Thank you to everyone who helped put this amazing cover together! Even tho it was leaked and suppose to be In gray fuck it ??♀️??♀️??♀️My daughter made it to the Rollin Stone cover !!!! Official release in July.You can’t ruined what’s for me ❤️❤️❤️❤️ROCKSTARS @offsetyrn
The final cover image was supposed to be black and white or “grey,” according to Cardi, but even with the surplus of colour homegirl looks amazing. Though the story has yet been published, the coverline bills it as “a hip-hop love story,” so we can expect to get all the details on Cardi and Offset’s whirlwind relationship.
The 25-year-old first announced her pregnancy in April on Saturday Night Live after weeks of speculation that she was expecting. Cardi is reportedly due the first week in July and given the massive size of her belly, it looks like she’s ready to pop any day now.
If this cover is any indication, Baby Bardi’s birth announcement photo will surely be a stunner too.
