Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Swear To Never Get Divorced

For whatever reason, Jada Pinkett Smith and husband Will Smith have been plagued with divorce rumours for years. Yet, no matter how many tabloid headlines declare that the pair are running off to dissolve their marriage, these two have stayed solid. Now, the Girls Trip actress explains exactly why she and her Men in Black star hubby are ride or die.
In an interview on SiriusXM's Shade 45 show Sway In The Morning, Pinkett Smith said that it's her family — which includes daughter Willow, son Jaden, and stepson Trey — whom help keep her marriage solid. She told the outlet:
Advertisement
"[Will and I stay together] because we are family — take out all that whole marriage, relationship, crap — at the end of the day, Will and I are family, I’m going to hold him down... It doesn’t matter, all that relationship and what people think, ideas of a husband and a partner and all that, man, whatever, at the end of the day, that’s a man that can rely on me for the rest of his life, period."
Pinkett Smith has long been open about her family life, and recently sat down with Will's ex-wife, Sheree Fletcher, on her new Facebook talk show Red Table Talk.
During the conversation, the Gotham alum admitted to Fletcher that she didn't do the right thing when she started dating Will shortly after the breakup of his marriage.
"I did not understand marriage, I did not understand divorce, I probably should have fell back," Pinkett Smith told Fletcher, who joked back: "You think?"
Smith himself also addressed the divorce rumours — only he did it musically, via a clip from his new song "To The Clique." (Remember when the Fresh Prince made music?!)
"Stop the divorce rumours and mind your damn business," he rapped in clip from the new track, which was released in May of 2018.
This couple is doing fine, so let's nix those tabloid headlines once and for all.
Advertisement