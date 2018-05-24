Whether you're an avid tabloid reader or simply glance at the headlines in passing, you know that one of the gossips' go-to stories is that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are getting divorced. This has been going on for years, and every once in a while, one half of the power couple actually deigns to respond. We have to say, Will Smith's latest response, via a new track, is one of our favorites so far.
"Stop the divorce rumors and mind your damn business," the Fresh Prince says in the snippet of "To the Clique" he released on YouTube Wednesday.
Later, after bragging about how directors make movies and he makes directors, he makes sure we know exactly what he means by "clique":
"Y'all dinner table: 'What y'all learn today?'
My dinner table: 'What y'all earn today?'
The real life Incredibles, last name Smith
Jada, Jaden, Willow, Trey.
Shit, y'all ain't fucking with my clique."
Back in 2015, when divorce rumors were so intense that people were offering Smith their condolences, he decided to answer them on Facebook. "I promise you all - if I ever decide to divorce my Queen - I SWEAR I'll tell you myself!" he wrote.
That same year, Pinkett Smith joked about the rumors on Entertainment Tonight. "The good news is, there's nothing else to talk about; this has been the only story," she laughed. "Let's round up that divorce story again. ... You would think that people would be rooting for you to stay together, not to break up."
We're rooting for you, Smiths. Even if some real-life difficult times sparked these stories in the first place, the world needs to see a couple that can truly work things out, stay together, and accompany Tiffany Haddish on a swamp tour.
"To the Clique" is Smith's first song in 13 years, and it's not going to be a one-off. The first sign that Smith was out of retirement from the rap game was Wednesday's announcement that he is one of the performers of this year's FIFA World Cup song, "Live It Up," produced by Diplo. (Yes, the world cup in Russia, where the U.S. is not competing.)
"I’m reenergized and I’m creating wildly like I used to," he says in the beginning of the video. "I’m ready. I got the beast back."
Judging by the early reactions to his Instagram — including from the likes of Meek Mill, Tyga, and Lil Yachty — were all ready for it, too.
