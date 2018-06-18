But we all know that’s no fun. Instead, HaxDogma suggests that maybe Westworld exists inside a dome, just like in The Truman Show. This would explain the references to fixing the climate control program, the sun being in impossible places in the sky, and how different terrestrial biomes can exist so close together. This is exactly what happened in The Truman Show — and these environmental irregularities helped Truman discover the truth about his life. It’s not so far-fetched that Westworld and The Truman Show use the same technology — and thus, exist in the same universe. Westworld even cast the same actor who plays the puppetmaster. Has this connection been staring us the face the whole time?