Are We Going To Pretend That Hosts Know How To Ride Escalators?

I'll admit that I may not always "understand" what's going on in Westworld, but even I know enough to call bullshit on a particular moment from last night's episode, "Kiksuya." The story took a step back from our usual Dolores-driven narrative, and instead focused on Akecheta's (Zahn McClarnon) rise to the fully-awake member of Ghost Nation we've been wondering about all season. While this episode cleared up a lot of mysteries, it still managed to leave me frustrated, albeit for a totally different reason. So I ask you, creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy , do you really expect me to believe that a host knows how to use an escalator?