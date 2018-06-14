In what was perhaps the most strange instance of world's colliding, Kevin Smith decided to shoot their film Jay & Silent Bob Go Canadian, Eh? at Degrassi Community School. Weirdly, the movie actually set off a lot of plot points, including Manny (Cassie Steele) longing to become an actress, which she eventually did on Jason Mewes' fictional directorial debut in Degrassi Goes Hollywood. So, yeah: These two more than deserve to be included in the Degrassi reunion.