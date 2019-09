Look, I'm not saying that I got into entertainment writing as an excuse to publish all of my feelings about Degrassi, but it's also not particularly far from the truth. Thanks to former student Jimmy Brooks/rap icon Drake, my passion for Degrassi is now more relevant than ever. Drake's "I'm Upset" music video is a bonafide Degrassi reunion, and honestly, a music video has never made me feel so warm and happy.