But you know who’s not close, in terms of either topographical or emotional geography?Mason (Asia Kate Dillon). Taylor is late to Citi Field because they had been in a meeting with Grigor Andolov (John Malkovich), the shady Russian criminal who had invested billions with Axe Capital, in the Brooklyn-based offices of Taylor Mason Capital. Everyone knows Andolov’s money has strings attached (potentially violent, bloody strings), but both Axe and Taylor are willing to take the risk (for reasons I still don’t really understand). Andolov’s meeting with Taylor takes on a far different tone than the testosterone-soaked games of one-upmanship he’d played with Axe. Essentially, Andolov wants to see what Taylor is made of, and what Taylor is made of is imperviousness and fearlessness. They explain why they’re leaving Axe: “The same reason you leave a house that’s leaking carbon monoxide. It’s the only way to survive.” The meeting goes well, but the money’s not guaranteed.