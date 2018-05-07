Oh yes, and Bryan (Toby Leonard Moore) failed spectacularly in court. Long story short: Bryan had evidence that Wendy and Chuck had colluded together in the Ice Juice short that she profited from. Axe had to find a way to scrub that evidence from Wendy’s phone and the new Halls were NOT up to the task. They literally had one job: to be good at tech stuff. But Axe wound up having to get on a plane to Nova Scotia to find the real Hall, who used some good old-fashioned sexual blackmail to get those phone records scrubbed. Bryan finds out at the last minute and has to dismiss the case. We would spend more time on it but this episode was really just filler to get rid of the whole Ice Juice thing so we wouldn’t have to keep saying “Ice Juice” or remember that so much of Billions has focused on something called Ice Juice.