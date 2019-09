These New Trainers Solve One Of The Worst Things About Trainers

We all watched Blue Planet II, so we all know how David Attenborough feels about the plastic in our oceans. (It goes without saying that if David's not happy, we're not happy either.) According to a new report by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation (headed up by the legendary sailor herself), 78 million tonnes of plastic is produced each year, with 40% ending up in landfill and 32% leaking into the seas. Not only does that contaminate the water we drink, it is destroying the homes and lives of all sea creatures, from the tiniest mollusc to the largest whale.