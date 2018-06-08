These New Trainers Solve One Of The Worst Things About Trainers

Brands making moves to clean up our oceans with upcycled products can only be a good thing. But the next step must be towards reducing and eliminating the fabric from our clothes altogether. That way, they won't need to dredge plastic from the bottom of the sea to make a difference. As consumers, we can use our spending power to let brands know what we want from the fashion industry, so we too have the ability to change the way plastic is produced and sold.