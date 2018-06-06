13 Reasons Why Has Been Officially Renewed For Season 3 — Here's What We Know

It's official: 13 Reasons Why has been renewed for a season 3. Netflix confirmed the news on the show's Twitter account less than a month after the season 2 premiere.
The streaming service also confirmed that the new season will premiere in 2019, with filming resuming later this year. The third season will also see the return of the show's creator and showrunner, Brian Yorkey, as well as Selena Gomez and her mother, Mandy Teefey, returning as executive producers. It will also continue to be 13 episodes long.
Last week, Yorkey revealed a few potential themes for the, at the time, rumoured third season. He said going forward, the stories will mostly be about teenagers learning to deal with and heal from "the things that have hurt them."
However Katherine Langford, one of the show's stars as Hannah Baker, has said the season 2 is her final season on the show. It's expected that the remaining cast will be returning.
Check out the teaser for the third season, below.
What happens now? Season 3 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. pic.twitter.com/B5brKfPGYZ— 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) June 6, 2018
