Khloé Kardashian Shares New Look At True Thompson, But Still None Of Tristan

Be prepared for your heart to explode from cuteness, because Khloé Kardashian just posted the most precious video of daughter True Thompson to date.
The proud first-time mummy shared a video of a tutu-clad True in her Instagram Story, showing her squirmy "little lady" lounging on the couch and rocking the sweetest little tulle headband. If you've been keeping up with this Kardashian's feed as much as I have, you'll also note that this is the first time we've seen True sans a Snapchat filter. All of Kardashian's previous photos and videos of the baby have had some sort of filter applied to them; now, without any of those distractions, Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby girl is even cuter than you imagined.
The video also clears up another mystery: we find out what the new mum calls her kid, as we hear her lilting voice say "Baby True" over and over again to get her little peanut's attention. Just when you think the aww-inducing footage couldn't get any sweeter, True sneezes. Truly, there is no sound quite like that of a two-month-old baby sneezing.
Kardashian's post comes just days after proud grandma Kris Jenner hinted that her daughter might make the move from Cleveland to the welcoming arms of her family in Calabasas. Following a (brief) postpartum hiatus from social media, the Revenge Body star has been sharing updates on her new-mom life on the regular – but has yet to share any photos or videos of Thompson, only addressing relationship rumours and news reports with vague tweets and motivational quotes.
But with adorable Baby True to keep her occupied, it's no wonder Kardashian has done such a good job of sidestepping drama and scandal.
