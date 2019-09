Issa Rae Calls Out The Impact Black Culture Has Had On Fashion

Though Abloh didn't take take home awards in either of the categories he was nominated (he was up for womenswear and menswear designer of the year, the evening was still a celebration of some of the industry's most influential Black names. British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful received the Media Award in honour of American fashion writer and newspaper columnist, Eugenia Sheppard (given to him by Oprah, who referred to Enninful as "a bodacious man") and Naomi Campbell received the Icon Award. In her acceptance speech, the model said: "I was told many times that I couldn't do certain things because of the colour of my skin. But I never let that be an excuse. I let that drive me. I stand here today as a proud woman of colour."