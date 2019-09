But what elevates Drag Race's parody is that it's very different from The Bachelor. The archetypes — assigned as a part of the maxi challenge to each contestant — go beyond the traditional Bachelor girls. There's a stalker, played by the erstwhile contestant Milk . (He got kicked off later in the episode, inviting a host of dairy puns from all of Twitter and entertainment media.) There's a bawdy cougar, a party girl, and a polyamorous pair, all of whom don't fit The Bachelor's narrow, boring mold. First of all, cougars aren't allowed on The Bachelor. They're too old. The Bachelor has yet to feature a woman over the age of 35. Party girls make their way onto the show, sometimes stealing it, as Lace Morris did on Ben Higgins' season, but none are as nonchalant as Kennedy's delicious mess. (Usually, party girls get drunk and morph into needy girls, or crying girls, or just girls who talk too much about onions .)