Where Were You When Harry Styles Dropped His Gucci Photoshoot?

Harry Styles has done it again — and by that I mean, put Twitter into such a frenzy that there's no way anyone is getting work done for the rest of the day. The One Direction-singer-turned-solo-artist stars in the latest Gucci campaign featuring designs by Alessandro Michele. Styles is no stranger to Gucci, and the brand's Instagram has been teasing the collection these past few days. They finally dropped the full video on Monday, along with some additional images that are worthy of all lockers and mood boards and bedroom ceilings and phone backgrounds.
Even if you're not into fashion, you'll probably be into this. It's not just Styles in trendy jackets and embroidered blazers. It's Styles holding a chicken. Styles walking a dog. Styles eating french fries. Styles standing next to a cat. But more importantly, it's another sign (of the times) that Styles has fully shed his boy band past and grown into a new era. He's no longer the face of bouncy music videos, but of sophisticated high fashion.
For fans on Twitter, something like this was a long time coming, and only proves that their fave is definitely someone worth fangirling over.
"I can already imagine my future kids saying 'i wish i was born during harry styles' era, you're lucky mom," one wrote.
"do you get sad knowing that a chicken met Harry Styles before you did," a despondent user joked.
Check out the full campaign, and all the animals, ahead.