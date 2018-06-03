Kat Von D Had The Ultimate Goth Wedding

Kat Von D is has had perhaps the most Kat Von D wedding of all time, marrying Prayers band member Rafael Reyes. Even though the wedding was on Saturday, the couple actually tied the knot back in February, reports Entertainment Tonight. Both Von D and Reyes posted to Instagram sharing photos of rings announcing their marriage.
The couple have remained fairly private about their relationship. No one really knows when they started dating. It’s all been kept pretty quiet. That is, until this wedding. Von D has been taking her Instagram followers along with her every step of the way sharing everything from the invitations, to the flowers, to cake tastings.
As is to be expected, Von D and Reyes’ wedding is a goth dream come true with the theme “in life and in death.” As advocates for the fair treatment of animals, instead of gifts, the couple requested that their guests to donate to one of their favourite animal rights organisations.
Now, the couple is expecting their first child together, a boy they plan to name Leafar – Rafael spelled backwards, which is also Reyes’ stage name. “We can’t wait to raise the sweetest, little animal-loving compassionate feminist boy,” Von D captions a photo of herself and her husband.
